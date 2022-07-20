RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Nkwanta goat thieves paraded in the streets with stolen booty

Andreas Kamasah

Residents of Madina, a suburb of Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, paraded two suspected goat thieves with the booty on their heads, amidst booing and shaming, before finally handing them over to the police.

Goat thieves paraded
According to dailyguidenetwork.com, the two suspects, Yakubu Mohammed, 21 years old, and Rashid Alhassan, 26 years old, were marched from one street to another to serve as a deterrent to others.

Reports say the suspects were arrested by residents led by Alidu Suraj Musah, the Zongo Youth Chief, and not even their pleas for mercy could appease the angry residents, who said they had had enough of such criminal activities in their communities.

Many residents thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the suspected thieves, saying it served them right.

Confirming the development, the Nkwanta Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Lawrence Wiafe, said that the suspects had been put before the Nkwanta District Court on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The Zongo Youth Chief, Suraj Alidu, is reported to have explained that they chose to first subject the suspects to extra-judicial treatment before taking them to the police station to avert their possible lynching by residents who had been furious about the rampant stealing in the community.

According to him, the move was aimed at calming the angry residents to allow the police to take over the matter and deal with it according to the law.

He added that in order to avoid the lynching of suspects without trial first, the leaders of the community are organising watchdog groups to ensure suspected criminals are handed over to the police.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

