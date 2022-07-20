Nkwanta goat thieves paraded in the streets with stolen booty

Reports say the suspects were arrested by residents led by Alidu Suraj Musah, the Zongo Youth Chief, and not even their pleas for mercy could appease the angry residents, who said they had had enough of such criminal activities in their communities.

Many residents thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the suspected thieves, saying it served them right.

Confirming the development, the Nkwanta Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Lawrence Wiafe, said that the suspects had been put before the Nkwanta District Court on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The Zongo Youth Chief, Suraj Alidu, is reported to have explained that they chose to first subject the suspects to extra-judicial treatment before taking them to the police station to avert their possible lynching by residents who had been furious about the rampant stealing in the community.

According to him, the move was aimed at calming the angry residents to allow the police to take over the matter and deal with it according to the law.