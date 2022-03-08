'Now I've 4-month old son' – Man thanks Twitter user who advised him against suicide

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as @max_sticks took to the microblogging platform to share with his followers the awe-inspiring message he had received from the stranger who was full of appreciation for him.

The man recounted being suicidal about three to four years ago, but @max_sticks convinced him not to take his life.

@max_sticks shared screenshots of the conversation between him and the stranger who tried to remind him of himself, but he could not recollect ever helping any such person.

Despite not remembering him, @max_sticks was very happy to have been a vessel used by God to save the life of a stranger who, for reasons known to him alone, was about to end his life.

"This literally made my day ❤️❤️ I’m so happy," @max_sticks wrote on Twitter to caption the screenshots of his conversation with the grateful stranger.

His tweet got his followers reacting with many of them commending him for saving the suicidal stranger.

One @Stanleytrillx26 wrote: "You saved a soul, God will always remember you"

Another Twitter user, @CrazyPr0fessor hilariously asked: “Saved a soul? What if he hadn't sinned by then But saving his life has given him more time, which increased his chances to sin”

Then, @olawealthq wrote: “As in.. that son will go ahead to have children. That's a generation saved.. In a thousand years to come, you will be remembered. Like just imagine, even centuries generation to come. You try o”