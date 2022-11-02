NPP chairman arrested for shooting wife to death over land dispute

It is reported that he needed money to settle his debt and provide money for the family's upkeep.

According to starrfm.com.gh, the two wives of Seidu who were unhappy with his decision to sell the land reported the matter to the Danyame Zongo Chief, Nana Mazua.

During the dispute resolution at the Zongo Chief’s palace, Seidu pulled a short gun in the presence of the chief and family members present and shot to death one of his two wives identified as Sister Adwoa.

Assembly member for the Danyame electoral area, Frederick Nyamekye confirmed the incident, saying the swift intervention by the police from Tepa district command averted Seidu’s lynching by angry residents.

The suspect, however, suffered some beatings and is currently on admission at the Tepa government hospital for treatment under police surveillance.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased mother of three has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation.

In similar news, fear has gripped residents of Ajumako Mando in the Central Region following the discovery of a popular taxi driver’s lifeless body with his head and the vehicle missing.

Reports say the deceased, 28-year-old Bernard Botwey’s body was found naked in an uncompleted building with his hand tied behind his back.

Before his death, Botwey carried out his taxi-driving business from a taxi rank at Ekumfi Essarkyire and was well-known in the area.

According to addomonline.com the Financial Secretary of Ekumfi Essarkyire Protoa Station, Ibrahim Mustapha, disclosed that some people hired the services of the deceased on Saturday.

However, after leaving the station with them in his Toyota Vitz with the Registration number GT 6188-20 from Ekumfi Essarkyire to Ajumako Botwey never returned.

Police officers in conjunction with some leaders of the Ekumfi Essarkyire Protoa Station embarked on a search for him only to discover his lifeless body.