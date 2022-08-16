Nursing student who threatened to kill patients summoned for investigation

The N&MC warned nursing students and practitioners against engaging in acts that violate the tenets of the profession while wearing the uniform.

In the video that got her into trouble, the student of Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College of the North East Region is heard saying: “In case, I have graduated and you see me in the hospital, I mean working in the hospital, I am begging you ladies and gentlemen, run for your life because I may kill somebody there.”

She explained in the video that her parents forced her to study nursing against her will, and that she might vent her displeasure on innocent patients that might pass through her hands.

The video sparked a lot of reactions, with people calling for arrest and dismissal.

Well, the video has gotten to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC), and it is not taking the threats lightly at all.

“Any practitioner found to have contravened the provisions would be sanctioned accordingly. The Council therefore expresses concern about the unfortunate statement and will like to inform the general public that: “Investigations have commenced earnestly to identify the said student and apply the necessary sanctions as enshrined in the Code of Conduct for Nurses and Midwives.

“The statement made by the alleged student nurse is a clear demonstration of ignorance about the Nursing and Midwifery Professions and therefore the public should treat it with the contempt it deserves.

“The Council is cautioning against the usage of Nurses and Midwives' uniform by Nursing and Midwifery Students, Nurses, Midwives and social media users to stop using the uniform for non-professional and unapproved activities.

“We wish to assure the general public of the Council's mandate ‘to secure in the public interest the highest standards of training and practice of Nursing and Midwifery’.

“The Council, will continue to actively exercise its regulatory mandate against such unprofessional conducts,” the N&MC’s statement released by the Public Affairs Directorate on Monday, August 15, said.

The young lady must have regretted making that video, but it has already landed her in trouble, just like others who underestimated the power of the digital space.