Officers weren't locked out for nonpayment of rent - Police gives explanation

The statement therefore emphatically described the earlier reports as false, and urged the general public to ignore them.

"The Police Service wishes to state that reports circulating in the media to the effect that police personnel have been locked out of the Krofrom Police Station by the landlord is false.

"We, therefore, urge the public to disregard such false publications and continue to support the Police as we protect lives and properties and maintain law and order," the statement read.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 3 Methodist JHS students and 6 hooligans for attacking teacher

Earlier, there were reports that due to the purported situation, the police station had suspended access to general police services such as the charge office, criminal records, and issuance of police clearance certificates, among others.

The Assembly member for the CPC Electoral Area, Kwaku Appiah, was reported to have spoken to Kumasi-based Akoma FM and confirmed that the Ghana Police Service had failed to renew its rent obligations.

"The police station has been operational for over thirty years and it has been housed in the said home at CPC by the same landlord so the police administration was served notice of eviction some three years ago and little did we know that the deadline of the eviction was ending of July 2022," Kwaku Appiah was quoted to have said.