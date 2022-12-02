Ofori Panin Fie never took any ‘illegal mining’ money - Osabarima Koh XI rubbishes allegation

“I am Osabarima Kwame Koh XI Asamang Tamfoehene and refuting the allegations made by the Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe against my overlord Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin. The claim that an amount of money – Ghc115k has been sent to Ofori Panin Fie is palpably erroneous. Nothing like that had happened. Whatever was put out there to tarnish and impinge the reputation of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin is not correct

“The Benkumhene’s utterances are not coming from Asamang Tamfoe palace. I and my other stool elders are not connected or involved with the spurious allegations churned out by the Benkumhene.

“I am very sorry and ashamed of the discourteous utterances that were uttered unashamedly by the Benkumhene. I unequivocally distance myself from that unruly behaviour. The necessary rituals would be performed to destool him accordingly,” the rejoinder said.

READ ALSO: Residents in mad rush to scoop free fuel from somersaulted tanker

The rejoinder follows a press conference held by the embattled Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Traditional Area, Nana Boakye Darkwa where he demanded a refund of a total amount of Ghc115,000.

According to him, the money was mining proceeds given to Ofori Panin Fie out of mining in the community, which was paid on October 7, 2022, as goodwill money.