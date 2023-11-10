ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Otumfuo appeals for GH¢200 monthly donation to renovate Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

Andreas Kamasah

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene has appealed to all households within the Ashanti Region to donate at least GH¢200 monthly to raise funds for the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Otumfou appeals for GH¢200 monthly donation to renovate Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
Otumfou appeals for GH¢200 monthly donation to renovate Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The influential traditional leader is leading an initiative called “Heal Komfo Anokye” to raise $10 million for the facility's renovation as part of the legacy projects to honour the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment.

Recommended articles

He lamented the deplorable state of the Teaching Hospital in his speech at the official launch of the Asantehene's fundraising campaign to support the thorough rehabilitation of KATH Old Blocks.

“I am appealing to my subjects and residents in the region, that if every household donates at least GH¢200 a month towards this project, we will be able to successfully renovate the hospital. Komfo Anokye whom the hospital was named after never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing?

“When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all, to come and assist me to heal Komfo Anokye,” Ghanaweb.com quotes the Asantehene as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otumfuo believes that the initiative is possible if Members of Parliament (MPs) led by the Ashanti caucus who were present at the launch could add their voices to it.

“Members of Parliament here should pay attention to the Ashanti Region. You are becoming too engulfed with Accra issues. Stop the hypocrisy and pay attention to the Ashanti Region’s development.

“Lead the charge and collect the monies from your constituents to support this project. Muntaka, you will take money for me, and so will you all,” he said.

KATH is the second largest public tertiary health care facility in the nation and possibly the largest tertiary health care facility and referral centre with the widest catchment area, serving the central belt to the northern regions of Ghana and beyond.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

‘Find somebody you can grow with’ - NSMQ mistress advises, says divorce is one of her failures

Angry Asantehene blasts Subchief publicly for double sale of land

Angry Asantehene blasts Subchief publicly for double sale of land (video)

Ghanaian youth smoke weed, shisha like locomotive engines - Sam George on kidney diseases

Ghanaian youth smoke weed, shisha like locomotive engines - Sam George on kidney diseases

Court order

I was 19, not 16 - Lady exposes her family in court, says boyfriend didn’t defile her