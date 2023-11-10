Otumfuo appeals for GH¢200 monthly donation to renovate Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

He lamented the deplorable state of the Teaching Hospital in his speech at the official launch of the Asantehene's fundraising campaign to support the thorough rehabilitation of KATH Old Blocks.

“I am appealing to my subjects and residents in the region, that if every household donates at least GH¢200 a month towards this project, we will be able to successfully renovate the hospital. Komfo Anokye whom the hospital was named after never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing?

“When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all, to come and assist me to heal Komfo Anokye,” Ghanaweb.com quotes the Asantehene as saying.

Otumfuo believes that the initiative is possible if Members of Parliament (MPs) led by the Ashanti caucus who were present at the launch could add their voices to it.

“Members of Parliament here should pay attention to the Ashanti Region. You are becoming too engulfed with Accra issues. Stop the hypocrisy and pay attention to the Ashanti Region’s development.

“Lead the charge and collect the monies from your constituents to support this project. Muntaka, you will take money for me, and so will you all,” he said.