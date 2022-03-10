Our culture projected women until we inherited Christianity and Islam - Vim Lady

According to her, historically, there existed great women who did great things in the past, while there are even greater women in contemporary times doing even greater things.

In her view, the emergence of Christianity and Islam was the beginning of the decline in the importance of women in society, as they have been relegated to the background.

"Our culture has always projected women until we decided to inherit Christianity and Islam which relegated women to the background.

"In Ghanaian history WOMEN owned properties and controlled businesses, even FOUGHT for independence.

"Before Yaa Asantewaa there were great women after her there are even greater women.

"Just ended my history lessons with Dr. Serwaa," Vim Lay wrote on her Facebook page.

Her post has triggered mixed reactions among her followers, with some agreeing with her while others disagree.

Some of the opposing Facebook users chose to abuse her instead of making their points civilly.

The attacks on her became so severe that other followers of her were compelled to raise concern.

One LadyFreda Hanson asked: "Do you people read a post before commenting? Afia is sharing something learnt from somebody. Why are you attacking her?"

Vim Lady then returned to the page to say "people don't read" lamenting that "a lack of knowledge is killing our future generation".

Meanwhile, some of her followers who agree with her urged her to ignore the negative comments and keep on sharing her opinions freely.

International Women’s Day, March 8 is a global holiday set aside to celebrate women, their achievements, and push for a more friendly and fair society for them to thrive more and contribute their quota to the world's development without any restriction or discrimination.