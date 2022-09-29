RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

We’re sorry - Oyibi Divisional Council withdraws directive declaring Friday as holiday

Andreas Kamasah

The Oyibi Divisional Council is asking all residents of the land to ignore its earlier directive asking schools to observe Friday, September 30, as a mandatory holiday.

In a press release dated September 28, 2022, the council said it has withdrawn the earlier directive, and that all residents, including schools, can go about their normal businesses on the day in question.

In the now-withdrawn directive, the council cited the Oyibi Yam Festival as the reason, saying it was meant to protect the safety of children.

It explained that the annual festival is mostly characterized by the firing of musketry and that there is also the likelihood of some unscrupulous individuals hiding behind the celebration to commit a crime.

“On behalf of Nii Boye Okanshan VI – Oyibi Mantse – and the entire principal elders of the Oyibi Divisional Council, I send my seasonal greetings to the entire citizens living on any part of Oyibi Land.

“The general Oyibi community is hereby informed that on Friday, 30th September which marks a significant day in the history of Oyibi Land “Oyibi Yele Yeli” (Oyibi Yam Festival) is a holiday and should be observed as such throughout the entire Oyibi Community only,” the earlier directive read.

The directive sparked agitation among the Oyiby residents, with some analysts questioning the authority of the traditional council to issue such a directive, while it is only the Interior Minister that has the power to declare public holidays.

But in the latest press release, signed by the Secretary to the Council, Enoch Alabi Nyomowoko, the traditional council said: “I wish to apologise to the entire citizens living in any part of Oyibi Community and the general public for releasing such a communique and I seek that such information should be disregarded.

“I am very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

It has come to light that the traditional council had not secured the approval of the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Education Service to declare Friday as a holiday.

