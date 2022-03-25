RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Passengers survive as bridge collapses under a heavy-duty truck loaded with logs

Andreas Kamasah

All occupants of a heavy-duty DAF truck carrying logs survived after a steel bridge the vehicle was crossing collapsed.

Collapsed bridge
According to Graphic Online, the incident happened on Wednesday, and the over thirty-year old bridge across the Gugura River, which connects Navio and Tazika communities to Paga, in the Upper East Region caved in.

It is reported that the truck with registration number AW 8894-12 was heading towards Paga from Tangasougo in neighbouring Burkina Faso when the heart-stopping incident occurred.

All three occupants of the truck, including the driver, escaped unhurt, the state-owned newspaper reports.

Commuters, including private and government workers, nurses, teachers, and others who use the road on a daily basis have been left stranded at both ends of the bridge as they could not get any other alternative routes immediately to get to Navrongo and Paga.

Farmers in the area will find it difficult to cart their produce to nearby market centres for sale as the only route that connects them to the markets has collapsed.

The incident didn’t come as a surprise to some residents of the area, because, according to them, the bridge was constructed about three decades ago and the concrete pillars had weakened over the period.

The Chief Executive for Kassena Nankana West District, Gerard Ataogye told Graphic Online that his outfit was preparing to create a temporary alternative route to enable commuters to go about their daily activities.

He added that the road in question will soon be constructed, which will include the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge.

"Luckily the road has been captured under feeder roads project and will soon be packaged and awarded which will also include the reconstruction of the steel bridge," Ataogye is quoted as having said.

Andreas Kamasah

