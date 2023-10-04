Pastor runs to court as church member who calls him ‘daddy’ snatches his wife

The man of God is also seeking to have custody of his children.

He asserted that the defendant changed the church's registration in 2019 and even changed the last name of their children to Obi, her new husband's surname.

He continued, saying that the defendant had already changed the name of the congregation they co-founded from Divine Prophetic Solutions Prayers Ministry to Peace of Jerusalem Revival Ministry, which is also situated in the same locality.

“My wife and I have a ministry in Lagos with a large congregation. But at present, she is married to Prince Abua Obi, a junior worker in our church where both of us led as shepherds.

“My lord, Prince Abua Obi is legally married with children. He and his wife are both workers in our ministry.

“The couple used to revere us, such that they call my wife and I, daddy and mummy. But to my surprise, my wife started an illicit affair with the man and she is married to him now.

“I have run to God and the court to seek justice on this matter. Let her leave me, but she should not take my children away from me,” Correctng.com quotes prophet Obayan as saying.

Meanwhile, Prophetess Chibuzor Lilian Obayan, the defendant’s lawyer, identified as B. Odudu said the man of God did not pay his now-ex-wife’s bride price, so there was no marriage to start with.

“In Ibo land, it is their custom that if the bride price has not been paid in any relationship, they don’t see the man as husband and father of his children.

“Treaty, the concept of parental agreement, handing over of bride and payment of bride price were not in the relationship,” Odudu is quoted to have said.