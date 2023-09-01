Pastor mistakenly set female church member ablaze during deliverance

According to Pulse.ng, the victim, 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni visited the Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when the incident occurred.

It is reported that pastor Odebiyi poured the perfume on the lady’s body and lit the candle and then Owodunni went up in flames immediately throwing the church auditorium into a state of chaos. The lady sustained severe burn injuries to her chest, shoulder and legs.

Police from the Ogun State subsequently stormed the church and arrested pastor Odebiyi.

“The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,” Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola is quoted to have said.