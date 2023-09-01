ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Pastor mistakenly set female church member ablaze during deliverance

Andreas Kamasah

Drama ensued in church as a pastor mistakenly set a female church member on fire while using Amazing Grace perfume, local eggs and a candle to perform deliverance on her.

Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) pastor
Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) pastor

The Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) pastor identified as Taiwo Odebiyi has been arrested by police in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

According to Pulse.ng, the victim, 21-year-old Sukura Owodunni visited the Maberu Parish located in Offin in the Sagamu area of Ogun State on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when the incident occurred.

It is reported that pastor Odebiyi poured the perfume on the lady’s body and lit the candle and then Owodunni went up in flames immediately throwing the church auditorium into a state of chaos. The lady sustained severe burn injuries to her chest, shoulder and legs.

Police from the Ogun State subsequently stormed the church and arrested pastor Odebiyi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The lady was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills after the incident. The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,” Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola is quoted to have said.

The State police command has said that further investigation was ongoing into the incident adding it would get to the bottom of the matter.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No husband, no child at age 30 – Tired single lady sheds uncontrollable tears

No husband, no child at age 30 – Tired single lady sheds uncontrollable tears (video)

Ghanaian man, wife and mother-in-law in physical fight as DNA says he's not kids' father

Ghanaian man, wife and mother-in-law in physical fight as DNA says he's not kids' father (video)

An armed group of policemen have apprehended 50 suspected internet fraudsters in Ghana.

Kasoa police arrest 9 of 11 Nigerians who kidnapped girl, 17, after over 4 hours of gun battle

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster (video)