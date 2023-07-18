Pastor, wife, and daughter walk totally naked in public to imitate Adam and Eve (video)

“You know, am here thinking about that pastor who decided to walk naked with his wife and daughter, like what amount of Holy Spirit came unto them?” @Lenoxug asked on Twitter.

The video which has gone viral, shows some people in the community could be seen gathering around to mock the pastor, his wife and their daughter but that was not enough to make them reverse their decision.

Some Ugandans on Twitter have called for the arrest of the reported man of God and his wife for subjecting their innocent young daughter to what in their view was demeaning.

“The innocent kid, arrest the pastor and the wife now!” @withAlvin wrote.

Another user, @Klausepoch said that the said man of God must have misunderstood the Holy Bible, hence managing to convince his family to embark on this mission that only subjects them to perpetual ridicule.

“Even Jesus himself used to wear clothes. Had a robe! Kati which Bible does that pastor read surely,” the Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, one other Twitter user has a different view from those of the other users. He didn’t see anything wrong with what the clergyman and his family have done.

“But this guy was right if the reason for doing this was genuine, sometimes you have to do the impossible for the world to change,” @starworldwonder wrote.

Several stories of pastors having brainwashed their families and church members to engage in activities that are damaging to them and sometimes fatal have been recorded.

Currently, in Kenya, no fewer than 403 bodies of members of pastor Paul Mackenzie’s Good News International Church have been retrieved after 12 more bodies were exhumed on Monday from a land called Shakahola forest. The man of God has been accused of operating a cult and misleading his followers except his family members to embark on a 40-day fasting to die and meet Jesus because the world was coming to an end.

It is suspected that the victims might have been either strangled to death or died out of hunger. Some of their bodies were buried in mass graves while others were buried in single graves.