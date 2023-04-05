Paul Kagame says he will soon retire to practice journalism

Kagame who has been in office as President for 22 years said that the ruling party is designing a plan for his retirement and succession, saying it is inevitable.

According to the BBC, he said that choosing his successor is not his priority, but instead, he wants to create a congenial environment for whoever comes after him to govern from where he has left off.

“We have been having this discussion within our [ruling] party since 2010 but circumstances, challenges and history of Rwanda tend to dictate certain things,” Kagame is quoted to have said.

His talk about retiring from office follows the election of a first woman vice-chairperson by the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi). President Kagame retained the chairmanship position. He has led the party since 1998.

As to what he will be doing after leaving office, Kagame said he would love to practice journalism.

“I’m sure one day I may join journalism in my old age. I’m looking forward to that,” the BBC quotes him as saying.