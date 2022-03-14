Pay your interns! Stop exploiting desperate graduates (Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

I later found out that the station even owed some of my colleagues for using their money to fund reports, and they were yet to be reimbursed.

I was using the money I had saved from my EG stint to feed myself and pay for transportation until everything was finished. I used to go to work and not eat because if I did, I wouldn't be able to go to work the next day.

Meanwhile, I was expected to be fully dedicated to work and give my best output as a paid employee. After all, I needed the experience, didn't I? Whatev... never mind.

I don't have any problem with being an intern, but I have a very big problem with organizations that expect 100% output from the so-called interns they admit into their companies yet leave them without any form of compensation. In my case, I wasn't asking for too much. At least, my lorry fares should have been taken care of, something small to keep body and soul together. Oh! Did I mention I had to carry my laptop on my shoulders all the way to work every day? And if I had pains on my back, guess whose cost it would have been to buy pain killers to cure myself? All mine! For what? Experience!

This organization clearly needed a workforce and resources, but either they couldn't afford it or weren't willing to spend, and so they resorted to opening their doors to needy, hungry, and desperate job seekers like me to actually do the job for them as interns. This is no space for anyone to throw the "you have a sense of entitlement" mantra about.

From what I see, organizations that truly seek to train graduates or students to prepare them for the world of work also know and believe that these groups of people have some needs. Some of them even adopt it as part of their CSR plan and roll it out. Even if they don't allocate funds to be given to them as remuneration, they would at least provide them with lunch, which I believe these people appreciate a ton. Before I went to EG, I was an intern at the defunct Spintex-based radio station, and I remember interns were given packs of food to be shared 2:1 every Friday.

Business managers shouldn't use ''poor'' graduates as interns to get their jobs done and leave them to their fate at the end of the day. ''Abi intern no dey chop?''

I'm a huge advocate for continuous learning, gathering as many experiences as one can, but what's the use of all these lessons when there's no motivation and energy to keep going? The experiences are important, but the monetary compensation is equally important too.

This is 2022. If you're short-staffed and looking for people to fill in while you get yourself together, say it as it is. I'm sure you'll find some generous volunteers who will hold the fort for you while you sort yourself out at zero cost. Kindly don't call for interns when you know that you are actually looking for decorated-unpaid-staff to "use" to get your business running.

By: Jackie Hanson.