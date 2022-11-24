The new curriculum which was launched on Tuesday, November 22 at the university has got many people reacting.
Pentecost University launches ‘Mortuary Science & Funeral Services' as workers are needed
The Pentecost University has launched a new curriculum called “Mortuary Science and Funeral Services” to train interested students to meet the high demand for workers in mortuaries and funeral homes in Ghana.
The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Kofi Asare shared a flyer of the launch on his Facebook page and said the curriculum was market-led.
His post sparked mixed reactions to the novel curriculum, with some of his followers lauding the Pentecost University for studying the job market and attempting to train Ghanaians to fill in the gap, while others ask questions to satisfy their curiosity about the nature and details of the course and whether they will get employment after completion.
One Daniel Otoo asked: “If I may ask, is this a skill gap in the job market here in Ghana?”
Then Kofi Asare returned to reply in the affirmative: “Yes, big one.”
Another Facebook user, Rans K Awusanya said: “Many funeral homes are opening over the last decade. Being a professional helps you fill in the skill gap with some good paychecks.”
Courage Hodey wrote: “Great initiative.
“There's a market gap being addressed.
“That's a UniversityA+ agenda.”
Then, Theo Acheampong, in his reaction, said: “Plenty of funeral homes popping up all over the place.”
Meanwhile, Daniel Dzakobo has already expressed interest in studying the course.
“Can u kindly foot my bills to pursue this course? Will be grateful,” he wrote.
Good luck to Pentecost University as it rolls out this new course to train Ghanaians for the job vacancies in the mortuary and funeral services in the country.
