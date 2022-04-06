Photos: 25-year-old man set to marry his 85-year-old lover

The old woman who has 8 children and 20 grandkids is the landlady of the apartment where Muyiwa and his friend resides

Despite the 60 years of an age gap between them, a 25-year-old man named Muyiwa is head over heels in love with an 85-year-old woman identified as Thereza.

He and his colleagues found themselves at Thereza's house in Kenya where they rented and moved in.

Muyiwa told Afrimax that he had left his country Congo for another African country (undisclosed) with the sole aim of continuing his education at the university.

In the course of residing there, an incident made him realize she was the one for him.

Muyiwa said other ladies he had loved in the past were dramatic, but Thereza is just different and hopes she doesn't die before him.

On how they fell in love, Muyiwa recalled an incident that transpired one fateful Friday.

"I remember one Friday when my colleague wasn't around, I was hungry and we had no food. I was very weak. And out of nowhere, the old woman brought me some food. She came and served me with too much care," he recalled.

According to him, this was one of the many attitudes of the woman he experienced that got him.

"The way she behaved and treated me pushed me to love her. Though she is an old woman and in reality could be my grandmother, so what! I love her," he added.

Showering praises on her younger lover, the mother of 8 kids and 20 grandkids said she loves Muyiwa just as he loves her.

Thereza said she is ready to risk it all for their relationship.

