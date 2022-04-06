Muyiwa met his older lover Thereza when he was looking for a house to rent while he furthered his studies.
Photos: 25-year-old man set to marry his 85-year-old lover
A 25-year-old man has shocked the world after disclosing his plans to marry his 85-year-old lover in a grand style.
The old woman who has 8 children and 20 grandkids is the landlady of the apartment where Muyiwa and his friend resides
Despite the 60 years of an age gap between them, a 25-year-old man named Muyiwa is head over heels in love with an 85-year-old woman identified as Thereza.
He and his colleagues found themselves at Thereza's house in Kenya where they rented and moved in.
Muyiwa told Afrimax that he had left his country Congo for another African country (undisclosed) with the sole aim of continuing his education at the university.
In the course of residing there, an incident made him realize she was the one for him.
Muyiwa said other ladies he had loved in the past were dramatic, but Thereza is just different and hopes she doesn't die before him.
On how they fell in love, Muyiwa recalled an incident that transpired one fateful Friday.
"I remember one Friday when my colleague wasn't around, I was hungry and we had no food. I was very weak. And out of nowhere, the old woman brought me some food. She came and served me with too much care," he recalled.
According to him, this was one of the many attitudes of the woman he experienced that got him.
"The way she behaved and treated me pushed me to love her. Though she is an old woman and in reality could be my grandmother, so what! I love her," he added.
Showering praises on her younger lover, the mother of 8 kids and 20 grandkids said she loves Muyiwa just as he loves her.
Thereza said she is ready to risk it all for their relationship.
She said: "I am 85 years of age. I have 8 children and 20 grandchildren. According to my boyfriend's age, he could be my 5th grandchild. He loves me and I also love him. I am now ready to put on the wedding dress and ring."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh