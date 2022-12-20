Physically challenged taxi driver’s dead body found near prayer camp, family suspects foul play

To the surprise of many, his corpse has been found in a bush near a Prayer Camp at Jedu in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region on December 17, 2022, at around 5:00 pm.

His fellow drivers, speaking about the development, said they suspect that Kwesi Baidoo was murdered. They expressed fear for their lives, saying they don’t feel safe as drivers.

“We alerted the media about one of our drivers who went missing with his car. The media, the Police, as well as residents, helped with posters and announcements to help find him. We have searched everywhere for him for the past two weeks.

“Just yesterday we had a lead that the car was parked in Nyamorassa, so we went there with the Police. We discovered the body with one hand and leg cut off. He was tied to a tree. With the way, he was tied it was obvious they hit him from behind and his neck was broken. We are not sure whether they took anything from him,” one of the driver’s narrated, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

READ ALSO: 3 more people shot to death after destoolment of Battor paramount chief

A relative of the deceased is calling for a swift and thorough investigation. In his view, the death of Baidoo raises many questions that require answers.

“I am very disturbed because it is not easy to lose a relative in such a manner, a church is located right here. So, the pastor and his members have church service every time and they couldn’t even notice anything. We are really surprised at that.

“Are they trying to say they don’t come out of the church to urinate or do anything outside the church to notice the body? It’s not easy at all so I want the Police to help us investigate this situation,” the deceased’s relative is quoted to have said.

Baidoo’s decomposed body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.