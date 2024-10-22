ADVERTISEMENT
3 suspects with human tongues bought at Oyingbo market arrested in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were apprehended on October 15 with human parts in a taxi during a routine stop-and-search on Otedola bridge.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle @ benHundeyin on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said two of the suspects (names withheld) were apprehended on October 15 with human parts in a taxi during a routine stop-and-search on Otedola bridge.

“Further investigations led the operatives to the apprehension of the third suspect from whom the parts were bought in Oyingbo Market, Lagos,” the police spokesperson said.

According to him, an investigation is ongoing at the command headquarters.

He said the suspects would be arraigned if found culpable.

