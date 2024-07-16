Police arrest 3 traders in Gombe for selling okro powder mixed with wood dust

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this while briefing journalists shortly after parading the suspects in Gombe on Tuesday.

Abdullahi said that that a concerned resident tipped off operatives of the command on the unlawful activities of the suspects on July 9, at about 5:00 p.m.

The spokesman said that the report was to the effect that the suspects were in the process of mixing dried okro with wood dust, which was to be sold to unwary buyers for consumption.

He said that the suspects hailed from Dadin Kowa and Dumbu villages in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi said on receiving the information, police detectives from Dadin Kowa Area Command swung into action and arrested the suspects.

The PPRO said that the adulterated dried okro powder has been sent to the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) for examination and analysis.

“During interrogation, the said suspects confessed to their crime and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.