Citinewsroom.com reports that the young child apparently notified other community members when the traditional leader entered his room with the purpose of performing the act on him.
Police arrest chief for allegedly attempting to sodomise 17-year-old boy
The chief of New Akrofuom in the Adansi Asokwa district in the Ashanti Region has been reportedly arrested by the police following accusations that he had tried to sodomise a 17-year-old boy.
After the community members heard about his alleged attempt to sexually assault the youngster, the chief escaped to avoid danger.
However, the community members went to his residence and attempted to lynch him before police officers arrived and took the chief into custody.
The dramatic incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 23.
Confirming the incident to Citi News, Emmanuel Achirem, the assembly member for the New Akrofuom electoral area the chief was accused of similar behaviour before.
Relatedly, a 38-year-old Nigerian man was recently charged with sexual assault for allegedly touching the genitals and buttocks of his underage sons indecently and also making them watch him have sexual intercourse with his wife.
The man identified as Afeez Gbadamosi is facing prosecution by the Lagos State Government at an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence court.
According to Pulse.ng. the court presided over by Justice Abiola Sholadoye heard that Gbadamosi allegedly molested his two underage sons who are ages three and seven sometime between 2021 and 2022.
Prosecuting counsel, Abimbola Abolade told the court that aside from the above-state allegations, the accused also inserted his finger into their anus at the Iyanamuda area of Agric in Ikorodu, Lagos State.
The offences, the prosecution said violated Sections 261 and 264 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, and his lawyer, O.O Oladipupo asked the court to grant his client bail.
Justice Sholadoye adjourned the case till Monday, November 20, 2023, for trial and ordered that Gbadamosi be remanded at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre until he met his bail conditions.
