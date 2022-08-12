RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police arrest Ghanaian evangelist after finding human skeletons in his room

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Chiraa police in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region have arrested a 45-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist, Osofo Elijah, after human skeletons were found in his possession.

Items found in Osofo Elijah's room
Items found in Osofo Elijah's room

The law enforcement officers made the discovery at Buoku Nkwanta in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

Myjoyonline.com reports that the assemblyman for the Bouku electoral area, Mustafa Musah, confirmed the incident.

According to him, he received a distress call from a senior security officer with a quarry company in the area who was suspicious of the suspect’s movement at about 6: 00 pm on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: 3 mentally challenged raped and killed in 3 months, residents live in fear

Items found in Osofo Elijah's room
Items found in Osofo Elijah's room Items found in Osofo Elijah's room Pulse Ghana

“Upon hearing the information, I hurriedly informed the elders of the community and we proceeded to the scene,” Musah said.

He added that when they got to Elijah’s house, which is located on the outskirts of the town, they ordered him to open his door.

He disclosed that the suspect, who lives in an isolated building on the outskirts of the town, occasionally came to preach at Buoku.

Items found in Osofo Elijah's room
Items found in Osofo Elijah's room Items found in Osofo Elijah's room Pulse Ghana

Lo and behold, they found a bag containing human skeletons, and when questioned, the suspect said he did not know anything about the content of the bag.

Coincidentally, a tomb at the Buoku cemetery had been broken into with the body exhumed, so police are investigating the developments to see if there is any connection.

Items found in Osofo Elijah's room
Items found in Osofo Elijah's room Items found in Osofo Elijah's room Pulse Ghana

The police arrested a 23-year-old senior high school graduate alongside the evangelist to help with investigations.

Aside from the bag containing the human skeletons, officers found cutlasses, scissors, machetes, and other deadly weapons in Elijah’s room.

Before his arrest, he was reportedly seen preaching the word of God in the town sometimes.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Pastor Erinmole Adetokunbo (DailyPost)

Pastor and accomplice sentenced to death by hanging for killing 7-year-old for ritual

File photo: Pregnant woman

Man beats pregnant wife to death for not cooking dinner before going to church

Hilda Asumani Embro

Ghanaian woman jailed 10 years for killing lover over grasscutter soup

Lesbian stabs her lover’s husband to death after catching them in Anambra

Lesbian stabs partner's husband to death after he catches them having sex