The law enforcement officers made the discovery at Buoku Nkwanta in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.
Police arrest Ghanaian evangelist after finding human skeletons in his room
Chiraa police in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region have arrested a 45-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist, Osofo Elijah, after human skeletons were found in his possession.
Myjoyonline.com reports that the assemblyman for the Bouku electoral area, Mustafa Musah, confirmed the incident.
According to him, he received a distress call from a senior security officer with a quarry company in the area who was suspicious of the suspect’s movement at about 6: 00 pm on Wednesday.
“Upon hearing the information, I hurriedly informed the elders of the community and we proceeded to the scene,” Musah said.
He added that when they got to Elijah’s house, which is located on the outskirts of the town, they ordered him to open his door.
He disclosed that the suspect, who lives in an isolated building on the outskirts of the town, occasionally came to preach at Buoku.
Lo and behold, they found a bag containing human skeletons, and when questioned, the suspect said he did not know anything about the content of the bag.
Coincidentally, a tomb at the Buoku cemetery had been broken into with the body exhumed, so police are investigating the developments to see if there is any connection.
The police arrested a 23-year-old senior high school graduate alongside the evangelist to help with investigations.
Aside from the bag containing the human skeletons, officers found cutlasses, scissors, machetes, and other deadly weapons in Elijah’s room.
Before his arrest, he was reportedly seen preaching the word of God in the town sometimes.
