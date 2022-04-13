Police arrest Lebanese captured in viral video threatening to slaughter Ghanaian man

"The suspect is in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law," the statement said in part.

It added that "before the arrest, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, April 13, 2022, via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident."

"As a result, upon the IGP's instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital. The IGP also followed up with a personal visit to the victim today, Wednesday, 13th April, 2022."

Before Brustani‘s arrest, the Lebanese embassy in Accra had entreated the police to arrest and deal with him according to the laws of the land, saying it does not condone any actions by Lebanese citizens that violate the laws of their host countries.

"We reject all forms of violence and intimidation, as well as anyone who does not treat the people of the host country with respect and in accordance with applicable laws," the Lebanese embassy wrote on Facebook.

A 14-second long video making the rounds on social media in the past few days shows the tall, giant, and bearded Brustani, wielding two cutlasses. He is heard yelling at a Ghanaian identified as Iddrisu Yusif, daring him to draw near him, amidst threats of slitting his throat.