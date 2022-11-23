Police arrest man who beat wife to death and pretended to have drunk poison

The suspect had beaten his wife, Patience Armah to death during a fight at Sehwi Apente, a farming community in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

According to myjoyonline.com, some residents of the community subsequently found him in a ‘helpless’ state in the bush and rushed him to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment.

Before now, the residents and police officers had thought that after realizing that his wife was dead as a result of the violent beatings, Ahi also took in a poisonous chemical suspected to be a weedicide to kill himself.

Pulse Ghana

However, the doctors at the Juaboso established that he had not taken any poison, so they called the police to arrest him.

The police visited the crime scene and the body of Patience Armah was taken to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The couple has two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, myjoyonline.com reports.