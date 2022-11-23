RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police arrest man who beat wife to death and pretended to have drunk poison

Andreas Kamasah

A fake suicide trick adopted by a 30-year-old man to evade justice after beating his wife to death has failed him woefully.

arrestation handcuffs
arrestation handcuffs

Kwabena Ahi is reportedly in the grips of Sehwi Bodi police after it came to light through medical examination that he had not drunk weedicide as he had tried to make people believe.

The suspect had beaten his wife, Patience Armah to death during a fight at Sehwi Apente, a farming community in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

According to myjoyonline.com, some residents of the community subsequently found him in a ‘helpless’ state in the bush and rushed him to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment.

Before now, the residents and police officers had thought that after realizing that his wife was dead as a result of the violent beatings, Ahi also took in a poisonous chemical suspected to be a weedicide to kill himself.

crime scene
crime scene Pulse Ghana

However, the doctors at the Juaboso established that he had not taken any poison, so they called the police to arrest him.

The police visited the crime scene and the body of Patience Armah was taken to the Juaboso Government Hospital for further investigation.

The couple has two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, myjoyonline.com reports.

The news website reports Antwi Ofori, a resident of the Apente community as saying that the couple had been fighting frequently in recent times before the unfortunate development.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
