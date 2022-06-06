Police arrest man who specialises in making master keys for car thieves

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kuyawa, who announced the arrest of the member of the notorious syndicate, said some residents had complained of car theft, prompting investigations.

He revealed that the car theft complaint by one Ibrahim Usman, a 34-year-old resident of Zaria, Kaduna State, led to the arrest of the suspect.

"On preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the said Toyota Hilux vehicle at Madobi road, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

"The suspect belongs to a notorious syndicate that specialized in car theft by removing motor vehicles from where they were parked using master key.

"He was previously arrested for the same offence and charged to court," Haruna-Kuyawa said in a statement.

Aside from the master keys that were retrieved from the suspect, the law enforcement officers also found nine different car number plates in the possession of the suspect.

According to Pulse.ng, Haruna-Kuyawa listed the number plates as: BSA-272 AA, JJN-782 PQ, BUU-964 AA, AE 560-BNK, AA 955-BNK, AE 485-KKU, AE 871-DRA, DC, 360-FST, and AAA-328 DW.

In another report, a young Nigerian man was handed over to the police after being stopped from taking his own life.

He burst into tears after passersby who chanced upon him attempting to jump into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos State, saved him.

According to reports, the good Samaritans spotted him on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge trying to jump into the river beneath it.

But coincidentally, some passersby arrived at the scene timeously to restrain him.

A video circulating online shows some of the rescuers consoling the apparently depressed man, telling him that God has a bright future for him, and that he should not waste his life.

One of the good Samaritans, a woman believed to be a staff member of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), is heard promising to find a job for the despondent young man if that would make him change his mind.

While they pacified him, the man started crying before he eventually loosened his grips on the bridge rails hesitantly.

The LCC shared the video on social media and said the young man had been handed over to the police.