Police arrest Ondo prophetess over mother and child’s death in her church

The tragic incident occurred at the prophetess’s church in the Oke-Aro area of Akure, the state capital, where Adesuwa reportedly bled to death following complications during childbirth. Her baby also died shortly after delivery.

The situation came to light when the deceased's brother alerted the police after learning of the events at the church. Upon investigation, the police took the prophetess into custody.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the arrest and stated that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further questioning.

“The deceased’s brother reported that his sister died after childbirth in the church. The prophetess has been arrested and investigations are ongoing,” Odunlami said.

A family source, who requested anonymity, shared further details about the incident.

According to the source, a call from someone at the church informed the woman's husband that his wife had given birth. The husband then contacted a relative, and both rushed to the church.

Upon arrival, they were told that the baby had died, but that the mother was still alive. However, when they saw Adesuwa, she was bleeding heavily. They immediately took her to a nearby hospital, but she was turned away from three medical facilities. She eventually died while being attended to at the fourth hospital.

When the family went back to the church to collect the baby’s body, they found the newborn in a room that seemed unfit for delivery. The room’s condition raised further concerns.

Disturbed by the situation, they filed a report at the Oke-Aro Police Station in Akure, which led to the prophetess's arrest.