Police arrest thieves who stole astroturf and used as carpet in their rooms (photos)

Journalist, Saddick Addams disclosed the dramatic occurrence on Twitter, with photos of the damaged astroturf.

"Thieves have stolen parts of the artificial pitch at Drobo-Faaman in the Bono Region this morning," he wrote on his Twitter page on Monday, July 4.

Then, subsequently, on the same day, he gave an update on the matter, revealing that the police in the Bono region had arrested the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

He went on further to disclose that the suspects had allegedly stolen the astroturf to decorate their rooms.

"The report I'm receiving from the Obaahemaa of Faaman this evening says the thieves have been arrested. A search party was put together and they found parts of the artificial pitches in the rooms of the thieves used as decoration," Addams wrote.

It is, however, not clear how many suspects have been arrested by the police yet and their identities are not yet known.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old tiler who has been sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment for defiling a 15-year-old claims the victim forced him to have sex with her.

The convict, Patrick Mawunyega, committed the crime after helping the victim with her homework.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the convict appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

The court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah sentenced the young man on his own plea, the news agency reports.

"Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant was the victim’s mother.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said the complainant used to live in the same compound with her family and Mawunyega at Teiman.

The prosecution said on April 3, this year, at about 1200 noon, the victim asked Mawunyega to help her with the assignment given to her at school.

It said Mawunyega in the process of teaching the victim, had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim later informed the complainant about the act and Mawunyega admitted the offense.

On June 5, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at the Adenta office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

On June 22, Mawunyega was arrested by the Police and cautioned.