Police boss arrested over corruption 2 days after he was sacked

President Lazarus Chakwera relieved him of his position on Tuesday after the ACB named him as one of 53 current and former officials who had received money from, or helped, British-Malawian businessman Zuneth Sattar between 2017 and 2021. Satter denies any wrongdoing, the news outlet reports.

The ACB said in a statement that Dr Kainja’s arrest was in relation to "receiving advantage" from Satter when he was awarded a contract worth $875,000 to supply 350,000 food rations to the Malawi Police Service.

"The investigations conducted by the bureau established that Dr George Kainja solicited an advantage in the form of a vehicle and $8,000," the ACB said, as quoted by the BBC.

He was put before a court in the capital, Lilongwe, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him, and was granted bail.

Kainja was not the only person arrested in connection with the scandal. Mwabi Kaluba, a former deputy police commissioner, was also arrested by the ACB on Thursday.