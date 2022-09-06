Police grab Ghanaian man while trying to use 8-year-old girl for money ritual (video)

According to nkonkonsa.com, a fetish priest had instructed the suspect, who was bent on getting rich quick without working for it, to bring human blood for a sacrifice that would make him wealthy.

The news website added that the suspect had first taken an 11-year-old boy to the fetish priest to be killed for the money ritual, but the boy managed to escape.

The suspect, bent on performing the human sacrifice at all costs after failing at the earlier attempt, again managed to send the little girl.

However, unknown to him, the fetish priest had informed the police about his desperate criminal attempts.

In the video which has SayIt TV layered on it, a woman is heard consoling the little girl and offering to take her home, while the suspect is handcuffed and whisked away by police officers.

A narrator is also heard in the background recounting the all the events that led to the arrest of the suspect. It is unclear if the rescued girl is his relative or not.

On June 3, 2022, a herbalist at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region, Nana Adu-Boafo, caused the arrest of one Evans Oppong, who allegedly took his beautiful little daughter to him for a money ritual.

The man who was reported to have lived abroad told the herbalist that life had been hard for him, so he decided to sacrifice one of her children to make wealth.

Nana Adu-Boafo, who said he is a disciplined military man, called the police on the father of 12, and he was arrested.

A video showed the herbalist narrating to the law enforcement officers what transpired between him and Oppong.

"The girl’s father came to see me, he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while, and it hasn’t been easy for him. He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals. He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress.

"Yes, I am a herbalist, but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill," Nana Adu-Boafo told the police.