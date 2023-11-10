Police, Kumasi chiefs search for person who felled '300-year-old' tree Komfo Anokye planted

The cutting down of the tree by a yet-to-be-identified person has sparked outrage, with some people saying it might pose some spiritual consequences for the Ashante kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Manhyia palace, the seat of the Ashanti kingdom has reacted to the felling of the tree.

Osei-Bonsu Safo Kantanka, the palace's director of research, told the BBC that the tree's location was important to the history of the Kingdom.

Feyiase, the town where the historic kola tree was felled served as the site of the historic Battle in which the Ashanti people fought the powerful kingdom of Denkyira.

Komfo Anokye, who, according to legend, planted the tree in question, was a strong fetish priest who was said to serve as a liaison between the living and the spiritdom.

The kola tree is believed by many people in the area to have the power to reverse curses and illnesses because of its black and white seeds.