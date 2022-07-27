The unfortunate incident is reported to have occurred on Wednesday, July 20.

The suspected police officer, reportedly identified as one Frank Adu Poku, and his accomplice have since been arrested.

The news website further reports that the police officer was held at Apiadu Police Station while the accomplice student was also kept in custody at KNUST Police Station for about two weeks before being transferred to the regional command upon instructions from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for further investigations.

The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the alleged incident yet.

Meanwhile, in another development, the law enforcement agency has said that it is investigating the conduct of two of its officers seen exchanging words in a viral video.

The viral video, which has been making the rounds on social media and igniting numerous reactions, shows an armed officer disrespecting an unarmed senior officer.

"Police Investigate Alleged Misconduct Involving Some Officers in the Ashanti Region