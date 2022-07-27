According to 3news.com, the two suspects lured the victim into an off-campus hostel in Bomso, a town in the region, and allegedly pounced on her before raping her in turns.
Police officer joins KNUST student to gang-rape female student and filmed it
The Ashanti Regional Police Command is reported to be holding one of its officers alongside a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in custody for allegedly gang-raping a female student of the respected university and filming the act.
The unfortunate incident is reported to have occurred on Wednesday, July 20.
The suspected police officer, reportedly identified as one Frank Adu Poku, and his accomplice have since been arrested.
The news website further reports that the police officer was held at Apiadu Police Station while the accomplice student was also kept in custody at KNUST Police Station for about two weeks before being transferred to the regional command upon instructions from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for further investigations.
The Ghana Police Service has not commented on the alleged incident yet.
Meanwhile, in another development, the law enforcement agency has said that it is investigating the conduct of two of its officers seen exchanging words in a viral video.
The viral video, which has been making the rounds on social media and igniting numerous reactions, shows an armed officer disrespecting an unarmed senior officer.
"Police Investigate Alleged Misconduct Involving Some Officers in the Ashanti Region
The Police have taken note of a viral video in which some Police Officers are seen exchanging words, and we wish to state that this incident occurred in the morning of 20th July 2022 and investigations commenced into it that very day," the police said in a statement on Tuesday, July 26.
