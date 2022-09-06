Police officer curses commander, 2 others over ‘wrongful’ interdiction (video)

Osman, who claims in the video to be a police officer at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, alleged that his commander, named Stephen Boadu, another officer, also simply named Asare, as well as one Atta Gadhafi, had fabricated a false accusation against him, for which he has been interdicted.

According to him, he was wrongly accused of dealing in illegal drugs, Indian hemp and cocaine.

Osman lamented being without a job and forfeiting his salary for the past three months following his interdiction. He beseeched the gods to deal with the matter and prove his innocence.

He went further to dare the deities that failure to serve him justice and vindicate him would mean that they are not worthy of any reverence.

The spiritual activity was filmed and uploaded to social media, and it has since been in circulation.