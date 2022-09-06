RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police officer curses commander, 2 others over ‘wrongful’ interdiction (video)

An interdicted Ghanaian police officer who identifies himself as a Yahya Osman, aka Alhaji, carried a bottle of schnapps, egg, and other items to a river side to invoke curses on his commander, a colleague officer and another civilian, all of whose alleged conspiracy led to his interdiction.

In a video shared by Accra-based Asaase Radio on its Instagram page, the aggrieved officer is seen standing by the stream barefoot before evoking the spirits of the deities of the community.

Osman, who claims in the video to be a police officer at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, alleged that his commander, named Stephen Boadu, another officer, also simply named Asare, as well as one Atta Gadhafi, had fabricated a false accusation against him, for which he has been interdicted.

According to him, he was wrongly accused of dealing in illegal drugs, Indian hemp and cocaine.

Osman lamented being without a job and forfeiting his salary for the past three months following his interdiction. He beseeched the gods to deal with the matter and prove his innocence.

He went further to dare the deities that failure to serve him justice and vindicate him would mean that they are not worthy of any reverence.

The spiritual activity was filmed and uploaded to social media, and it has since been in circulation.

A voice believed to be that of the man behind the camera is heard asking Osman if he was ready so that he would start the recording.

