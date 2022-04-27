Police officer kills birthday celebrant and guest while giving gun salute (video)

It is reported that the celebrant and guests were on the floor dancing amidst the spraying of cash when the shooting incident took everyone by surprise.

A video of the tragicomic incident was captured in a video which has been making the rounds on social media and triggering angry reactions.

It is further reported that the said police officer might have been under the influence of alcohol and lost control of the gun.

Eons Intelligence, a risk consulting, security and intelligence gathering organization in Nigeria, posted a video of the deadly event on its Twitter page.

Birthday party gone wrong as police escorting the celebrant accidentally shot two people to death, including the celebrant and another guest who sustained bullet wounds at a club in Gowon Estate, Lagos, yesterday night.The MOPOL was believed to be under influence of Alcohol…," the organization captioned the video.

"While attempting to give the celebrant gun salute. The round selector was possibly on rapid firing resulting in losing control of the weapon, killing the celebrant and another guest on the spot," the post added.

Some Nigerians on Twitter have been expressing mixed reactions, with some condemning the shooting, while others say there was no need for a police escort for such an event in the first place.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Ataguba: "We really need to stop this our 'police-for-hire' business. Why should police be attached to private individuals? This is a very painful and needless death."

@iam_chizyokoye: "When the average man can’t be secured in his citizenry rights, he has to employ other means to secure himself. Avoidable or not, it’s just an unfortunate incident. May they rest well."

@JoysSparkle: "It was an avoidable death because the police escort sef was not even necessary."

@flexyray10: "Just in a bit to feel among? Do what the big boyz are doing? The police escort was soo unnecessary… But I don’t know the whole story, this my angle might be wrong."

@I_am_Whvee: "Painful and needless. That’s the right word."