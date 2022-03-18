Police officer loses tooth while stopping fight between civilians (video)

According to Tuko.com.ke, the traffic police officer identified as Mark Muriira was on his way to work when he bumped into the civilians fighting and decided to intervene.

While standing at the scene of the fight without expecting to be attacked, a man dressed in a red jumper, seemingly drunk, charged towards the traffic police officer and punched him from behind, demanding to know why he was interfering with the matter, the news website reports.

Officer Mark Muriira who was caught off guard and almost fell flat on his face.

The angry civilian, after attacking the police officer, walked back to his BWM car, parked by the roadside and continued grumbling.

Motorcycle riders at the scene who witnessed the incident could not fathom why the man attacked the police officer.

Unconfirmed reports say officer Mark Muriira lost one of his teeth as a result of the assault.

In 2019, a Ghanaian driver and his conductor (mate) beat up a uniformed policeman on the Weija-Kasoa road.

The incident came as a shock to many Ghanaians, especially after it was recorded and circulated on various social media platforms.

The Police Administration has lamented the attitude of onlookers who stood unconcerned as the driver and his mate assaulted the policeman.

The Director-General of Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, said it is sad that "people looked on as a man in uniform was being assaulted."

According to him, the people around the scene should have helped the police officer arrest his assaulters.

"I can’t understand how we are saddened that a lot of people were standing there doing nothing. I thought the public would have assisted but they didn’t and it saddens us," ACP Eklu lamented.

"The people around could have helped in arresting the two (citizen's arrest) since they were doing something wrong; attacking a man in uniform or they could have dialed the police emergency number," he added.

Meanwhile, the driver and his mate have been arrested and are set to appear before court on April 1.