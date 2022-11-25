Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

The office of the Attorney General in Ho disclosed this in response to Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu’s Right to Information request.

“The Office of the Attorney General received the case docket titled: The Republic Vrs. No. 40993G/Cpl. Emmanuel Duah @Bob Marley and advised on same on 16th August 2022.

“Prosecution of the case will commence on or before 30th November 2022 at the Circuit Court, Sogakope,” the AG’s letter stated.

According to starfm.com.gh, the suspect allegedly lured his victim into a yet-to-be-commissioned police post at Ave-Xevi when he was deployed to a barrier on the Ho-Aflao road in September 2021.

“The suspect was subsequently interdicted in October 2021 following the incident.

“Several months after, nothing much was heard of the case, prompting Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu to pursue the matter further.

“But a year on, the suspect police officer has been charged with the offence of defilement and is now set to be prosecuted,” the news website reports.