RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl

Andreas Kamasah

The office of the Attorney General is prosecuting a police officer, Sergeant Emmanuel Duah, popularly known as Bob Marley for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.

Alleged defilement victim
Alleged defilement victim

According to the AG, the errant officer will be put before a court either before or on November 25, 2022.

Recommended articles

The office of the Attorney General in Ho disclosed this in response to Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu’s Right to Information request.

“The Office of the Attorney General received the case docket titled: The Republic Vrs. No. 40993G/Cpl. Emmanuel Duah @Bob Marley and advised on same on 16th August 2022.

“Prosecution of the case will commence on or before 30th November 2022 at the Circuit Court, Sogakope,” the AG’s letter stated.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re very disappointed’ – Kumasi business owners react to 2023 budget, ask MPs to reject it

According to starfm.com.gh, the suspect allegedly lured his victim into a yet-to-be-commissioned police post at Ave-Xevi when he was deployed to a barrier on the Ho-Aflao road in September 2021.

“The suspect was subsequently interdicted in October 2021 following the incident.

“Several months after, nothing much was heard of the case, prompting Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu to pursue the matter further.

“But a year on, the suspect police officer has been charged with the offence of defilement and is now set to be prosecuted,” the news website reports.

It added that the family of the victim who had given up on ever getting justice for her have renewed hope following the new development.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

CK Dewornu, Kofi Adjorlolo and John Kudalor

Klikor, Volta region town that’s produced 2 IGPs, other notable people

Woman torture maid to death

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

Joseph Ogundeji

Prophet arrested for defiling 2 sisters and impregnating 1

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akufo-Addo

National Cathedral is fulfilment of Akufo-Addo’s great-grandfather's wish – Okyehene reveals