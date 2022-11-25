According to the AG, the errant officer will be put before a court either before or on November 25, 2022.
Police officer to face court for allegedly defiling 14-year-old girl
The office of the Attorney General is prosecuting a police officer, Sergeant Emmanuel Duah, popularly known as Bob Marley for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Akatsi North District of the Volta region.
The office of the Attorney General in Ho disclosed this in response to Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu’s Right to Information request.
“The Office of the Attorney General received the case docket titled: The Republic Vrs. No. 40993G/Cpl. Emmanuel Duah @Bob Marley and advised on same on 16th August 2022.
“Prosecution of the case will commence on or before 30th November 2022 at the Circuit Court, Sogakope,” the AG’s letter stated.
According to starfm.com.gh, the suspect allegedly lured his victim into a yet-to-be-commissioned police post at Ave-Xevi when he was deployed to a barrier on the Ho-Aflao road in September 2021.
“The suspect was subsequently interdicted in October 2021 following the incident.
“Several months after, nothing much was heard of the case, prompting Starr News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu to pursue the matter further.
“But a year on, the suspect police officer has been charged with the offence of defilement and is now set to be prosecuted,” the news website reports.
It added that the family of the victim who had given up on ever getting justice for her have renewed hope following the new development.
