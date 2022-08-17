Police rescue female victim who was taken away by armed robbers

According to a sitrep released by the service, the rescued woman is being taken to the hospital for examination and psychosocial treatment.

“Police have successfully rescued the female victim who was taken away by the armed robbers.

The victim is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care.

We are still on a manhunt to arrest the robbers and we will surely get them,” the police said in a sitrep on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Earlier, the service had indicated that its officers within the Ashanti Regional Command were leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victim was rescued and the bandits arrested and made to face the full rigors of the law.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an intense anti-robbery operation to arrest two robbers who attacked two families in a house at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region wielding machetes and robbed them of some valuables and also escaped with one of the female residents of the house.

“According to the victims, at about 01:15 am they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house. They came out to see what was happening and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged, pushed them back to their rooms and collected an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them.

“The Police are working around the clock to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to face justice. Whilst we do this, we wish to entreat the public to be security conscious at all times and avoid doing things that make them vulnerable to attacks,” the earlier statement read.