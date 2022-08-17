RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police rescue female victim who was taken away by armed robbers

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has announced that its Ashanti Regional Command has managed to rescue a female victim of a robbery incident which occurred at Abuakwa where the robbers carried away a female victim after stealing valuables.

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

The law enforcement agency took to its social media platforms to update the general public on the latest information about the incident.

According to a sitrep released by the service, the rescued woman is being taken to the hospital for examination and psychosocial treatment.

“Police have successfully rescued the female victim who was taken away by the armed robbers.

The victim is being taken for medical review and psycho-social care.

We are still on a manhunt to arrest the robbers and we will surely get them,” the police said in a sitrep on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

READ ALSO: Gay porn star shares pictures of monkeypox symptoms that feel 'like knives stabbing you'

Earlier, the service had indicated that its officers within the Ashanti Regional Command were leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the victim was rescued and the bandits arrested and made to face the full rigors of the law.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched an intense anti-robbery operation to arrest two robbers who attacked two families in a house at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region wielding machetes and robbed them of some valuables and also escaped with one of the female residents of the house.

“According to the victims, at about 01:15 am they heard an unusual noise at the main gate of their house. They came out to see what was happening and two men holding machetes suddenly emerged, pushed them back to their rooms and collected an unspecified sum of money and four mobile phones from them.

“The Police are working around the clock to rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to face justice. Whilst we do this, we wish to entreat the public to be security conscious at all times and avoid doing things that make them vulnerable to attacks,” the earlier statement read.

Hours later, the said woman was successfully rescued, while the search for the perpetrators continues.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sentenced to death by hanging

Chief sentenced to death by hanging for ordering the killing of boy accused of wizardry

Lesbian stabs her lover’s husband to death after catching them in Anambra

Lesbian stabs partner's husband to death after he catches them having sex

Nursing student

I’ll kill patients – Nursing student threatens, saying parents forced her (video)

Education-Deaf-Policy

School for the deaf students smuggle phones to watch porn - Authorities cry