Police tore my waist beads, arrested my husband – Woman storms radio station to cry (video)

3news.com reports the worried woman as recounting that the said men claiming to be police officers forcefully entered their room to arrest her husband, Sixtus Arthur.

“We were sleeping around 1:00 am when we heard a knock at the door. We opened the door and saw about 15 men claiming to be police officers. They forcefully entered our room and started searching for my husband. I was trying to talk to them but they kept pushing me away,” the news website quotes Veronica as saying.

She added that she lost her waist beads to the invasion and the scuffle with the unknown men.

“I wanted to go out and pass urine but one of the officers held my waist, pulled me back, and tore my beads. I came back to the room and saw them manhandling my husband without any reason,” she lamented. “One of them was in uniform with a pump action gun. With the rest, some of them were holding spanners.”

Sixtus Arthur’s family said they had gone to several police stations to search for him but did not find him. It remains unclear where he was taken to.

“We have been to Central, Harbor, and Sekondi police stations to find out if he was sent there but all to no avail. We currently do not know where he has been taken to,” his mother, Naana Yaaba is quoted to have cried.