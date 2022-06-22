Polygamous man sentenced to death for killing boyfriend of one of his 3 wives

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun handed the sentence to the convict who had been charged with a one-count charge of murder.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Patricia Oduniyi said Bara’s offence contravened the criminal code of Ogun State.

In the court’s view, the prosecution team managed to prove beyond doubt that Bara indeed committed the crime, hence the sentence.

Ogun Prosecuting Counsel, T.O Adeyemi, told the court that the convict committed the offence on May 1, 2018, at Afodan Farm Settlement, Ijoun, in the Aiyetoro area of the state, pulse.ng reports.

He added that Oke was working on his farm when Bara confronted him and accused him of sleeping with one of his three wives.

In the course of the confrontation, Bara pulled out a gun and shot Oke in the head, leading to his untimely death.

"Bara, who has three wives brought out a gun and shot Oke in the head, while the latter was trying to explain that he had no affair with any of Bara’s wives as accused,’’ Adeyemi stated.

In Ghana, a 40-year-old man identified as Ebenezer Eshun is reported to have poisoned himself and his two children, ages three and eight, to death.

The sad incident occurred at Shama Junction in the Shama District of the Western Region, according to starrfm.com.gh.

Before their deaths, Eshun had made efforts to reunite with his estranged wife, but to no avail.

He had gone to pick the children up from their mother, Comfort Arthur, over the weekend, only for them to die unexpectedly.

A former Assembly Member for the Komfeku-Ituma electoral area, Perry Ahinakwa, who confirmed the incident to Empire News, said Eshun died Tuesday morning after his children had died earlier.

"Upon picking the children over the weekend he made another failed attempt at bringing his wife back home.

"He therefore threatened to poison himself and the children which prompted the mother of the children, Comfort Arthur, to rush to her estranged husband’s house. Knocks on his door went unanswered prompting the woman to report the issue to the police.

"The Police moved to the house to force open the man’s door.

"Ebenezer Eshun however emerged with both children alive. He was then arrested and sent to the police station, where one of the children immediately collapsed and was sent to the VRA hospital. Subsequently the other started exhibiting similar symptoms resulting in both losing their lives.