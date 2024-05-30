ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Porn weakens our men - Political commentator calls for ban

Gideon Nicholas Day

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked controversy on social media with her call for a ban on pornography, asserting that it weakens men.

Candace Owens
Candace Owens

Her remarks, posted on X (formerly Twitter), have gone viral, drawing significant attention and debate.

Recommended articles

Owens reiterated her long-standing position on the issue, tweeting, "Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men."

She further elaborated in a follow-up post, saying, "I also want to say to the men that struggle with pornography— you were the intended victims of it. Don’t feel ashamed talking about it. Knowing that it’s wrong is a great first step."

Conservative commentator Candace Owens
Conservative commentator Candace Owens Trump's comments were echoed by conservative commentator Candance Owens."If Putin goes down, it's likely the next Russian leader won't hesitate to use nukes. Be careful what you wish for," she said on Twitter.The controversial Trump-supporting commentator has previously backed Putin and his justifications for invading Ukraine. Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Owens claimed, “Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologically introduce homosexuality, paedophilia and incest—religious sacraments to Satanists (sic). BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from [it].”

Her posts have amassed 8.9 million views and over 6,000 comments, reflecting the divided opinions on her stance.

Adding to her critique, Owens commented, “Yes—pornography is a psychological, spiritual weapon meant to degrade the tastes of men and women. Every year the porn offered becomes more depraved. They introduce young-looking boys and girls, trannies, etc., while simultaneously teaching kids in government-run schools that it’s ‘healthy’ to watch porn.”

Pornography
Pornography ece-auto-gen

Earlier this year, Owens, who previously identified as a Reformed Evangelical Protestant, converted to Catholicism. This conversion may have been influenced by her marriage to George Farmer, CEO of the conservative social media app Parler and a devout Catholic. Owens' religious beliefs strongly shape her views and the content she shares on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owens' remarks continue to fuel an intense discussion on the impact of pornography, highlighting a broader cultural and political debate.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man buried alive in quarry collapse while winning sand

Man buried alive in quarry collapse while winning sand

Watching ladies' beads can prolong lifespan of men

Watching ladies' beads can prolong lifespan of men - CEO of KAMA Group

Alleged cable thief dances to Shatta Wale's song to entertain victims

Alleged cable thief dances to Shatta Wale's song to entertain victims (video)

Man who ran naked on Australian flight arrested after causing emergency turnback

Man who ran naked on Australian flight arrested after causing emergency turnback