Porn weakens our men - Political commentator calls for ban

Her remarks, posted on X (formerly Twitter), have gone viral, drawing significant attention and debate.
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked controversy on social media with her call for a ban on pornography, asserting that it weakens men.
Owens reiterated her long-standing position on the issue, tweeting, "Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men."
She further elaborated in a follow-up post, saying, "I also want to say to the men that struggle with pornography— you were the intended victims of it. Don’t feel ashamed talking about it. Knowing that it’s wrong is a great first step."
In a statement, Owens claimed, “Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologically introduce homosexuality, paedophilia and incest—religious sacraments to Satanists (sic). BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from [it].”
Her posts have amassed 8.9 million views and over 6,000 comments, reflecting the divided opinions on her stance.
Adding to her critique, Owens commented, “Yes—pornography is a psychological, spiritual weapon meant to degrade the tastes of men and women. Every year the porn offered becomes more depraved. They introduce young-looking boys and girls, trannies, etc., while simultaneously teaching kids in government-run schools that it’s ‘healthy’ to watch porn.”
Earlier this year, Owens, who previously identified as a Reformed Evangelical Protestant, converted to Catholicism. This conversion may have been influenced by her marriage to George Farmer, CEO of the conservative social media app Parler and a devout Catholic. Owens' religious beliefs strongly shape her views and the content she shares on X.
Owens' remarks continue to fuel an intense discussion on the impact of pornography, highlighting a broader cultural and political debate.