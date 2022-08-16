Pregnant woman and 2 sons burnt to death, neighbours suspect arson

The fire is reported to have started around 11:30 pm, and the deceased, identified as Philomena Osei, and her two children, 7 and 9, couldn’t escape.

However, one of the siblings, a 14-year-old who was sleeping in a separate room, managed to escape before the ravaging fire consumed the house and her relatives.

Recounting how it all unfolded, a neighbour, Justina Owusu, told 3news.com that by the time she and other residents could come out of their rooms to rescue the victims, the fire had already overwhelmed the building.

“I heard the woman shouting for help. By the time I stepped out, I realised the entire building has been engulfed by fire. Together with other residents, we called the [Ghana National] Fire Service but before they arrived, the three have been burnt to death,” she said.

While the Ghana Fire Service has commenced an investigation into the incident and yet to release its findings, some neighbours of the deceased say they suspect arson.

According to one of them, Sampson Mensah, the latest incident that took the lives of Philomena Osei and her little children was the first.

“This is not the first time it’s happening. Someone once set the back of the net of one of the rooms ablaze, but it was detected quickly and quenched.

“So this one appears suspicious because how can two rooms catch fire at the same time,” the suspicious neighbour said.