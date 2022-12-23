According to adomonline.com, the now-deceased woman, identified as Efua Amoaba had gone to the well to fetch water with her three children.

Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, James Obeng Jnr confirmed the incident.

The news website reports him as saying that the innocent children of the deceased did not know what happened to their mother, so they returned home without raising alarm.

Pregnant woman dies after falling into a well while fetching water with her 3 little kids Pulse Ghana

Obeng added that it took some other residents who went to the well to fetch water for washing to discover Efua Amoaba’s body.

“Preliminary investigations note that the woman left home on December 20 to go to the well but she was not found until Wednesday when residents raised an alarm that someone was floating in the well. Our personnel visited the scene and retrieved the body only to discover the victim was actually pregnant,” adomonline.com quoted him to have said.

Pregnant woman dies after falling into a well while fetching water with her 3 little kids Pulse Ghana

Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and police have visited the scene of the incident and closed off the well, and it is not accessible to residents.

The police have since retrieved the body and deposited it at the Effia Nkwanta mortuary while the investigation continues.