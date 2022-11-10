RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Prices of Bible increase from today – Bible Society of Ghana announces

Andreas Kamasah

Starting from Thursday, November 10, 2022, Christians will pay more to buy the holy book, the Bible as the Bible Society of Ghana has announced an increase in the prices.

The inscription in the Bible used in The Shawshank Redemption.Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
According to the society, high inflation and the high cost of clearing at the ports influenced the decision to adjust the prices of the Bible upward.

In a notice by the management of the society which was posted on its Facebook page, they are entreating customers to understand the situation, saying it is beyond their control.

“Due to the high rate of inflation and high cost of clearing from the ports, our prices of Bibles would be slightly reviewed upwards, effective 10th November 2022. God bless you for your understanding,” the notice reads.

Meanwhile, as the prevailing economic hardship in the country keeps worsening by the day, and there seems to be no hope in sight, the Church of Pentecost has declared a 3-day fasting and prayer across the country to seek God’s intervention.

A circular dated Saturday, November 5 has directed all assemblies of the church to make room for the fasting and prayer, while ensuring it does not interfere with their regular programmes.

“We should also pray for wisdom for our leaders to find immediate solutions to these challenges,” the circular signed by Chairman of COP Apostle Eric Nyamekye requested as quoted by 3news.com.

“These prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result.”

The fasting and prayer which is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, November 10 and end on Sunday, November 13, is aimed at interceding for Ghana and the global community in these challenging times.

The church went further to encourage its members to not lose hope but keep trusting God for a turnaround.

Andreas Kamasah
