Prisoner on death row shivers as he eats last meal before he’s killed (video)

Full of fear of the fate that awaits him after the meal, he is seen in the video turning his face intermittently to watch what looks like officers standing behind him.

The footage has triggered numerous reactions, with many social media users expressing sadness and wondering whether the alleged convict had an appetite for the food or if he was just eating for the sake of it.

Saintavenue_ent1, an Instagram page which shared the video, captioned it: "Haaaaaa!! Words in the streets Is that this death row prisoner is having his last meal before being executed. Watch how he's trembling cause he knows de@th is staring at him. May God Forgive him his sins. Crime No Dey Pay."

In a related report, a Ghanaian motor taxi operator who had been in lawful custody for over five years on murder charges broke down in tears after he escaped a death sentence.

The Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra acquitted and discharged Bright Nana Owusu alias Gyamfi and set him free.

The punishment for murder is the death sentence if the perpetrator is found guilty. However, according to starfm.com.gh, a seven-member jury panel unanimously returned a not guilty verdict to the court on the judgement day.

Owusu, and another, David Nii Aryee alias Shainu, earlier freed, were charged with killing one Mohammed Yahaya, at Oboum junction in Kwabenya in July 2017 following a misunderstanding, the news website reports.