Prophet arrested for defiling 2 sisters and impregnating 1

Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed the arrest, adding that the victims were members of the suspect’s church.

The father of the victims lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of Ogundeji.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed detectives to arrest the randy prophet. On interrogation, the prophet admitted that he actually committed the crime.

“In the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the said prophet did not only have carnal knowledge of the 16-year-old girl but her 13-years-old younger sister was also defiled by the same prophet.

“The two victims informed the police that whenever they had a vigil in the church, the prophet who lives very close to the church would ask them to go and stay in his house after the vigil which usually comes to an end around 3 am,” Oyeyemi is quoted to have said.