Public toilet closed as gods demand 5 humans as sacrifice before it's opened

The said gods are also allegedly not enthused about the siting of the self-help toilet.

The construction of the toilet facility located in the Atwima Kwanwoma district started in 2005, but due to financial constraints, it was completed 15-years later.

Myjoyonline.com reports the assemblyman for the area, Richard Ofosuhene, as saying that the toilet had to be closed down because of low patronage, stemming from the demand of the gods.

He indicated that he would work with the elders of the community to perform the necessary rituals to pave the way for the commissioning of the toilet facility.

"We have heard her, we cannot abandon the facility, so we will do the needful to re-commission it," Ofosuhene is quoted to have said.

In other news, a 22-year-old Ghanaian man reported to be a notorious thief said he has been battling with spiritual forces that have been tormenting his life after duping someone.

The man, simply identified as Kofi (not his real name), was compelled to run to Kumasi-based Nhyira FM‘s Ewiase Mu Nsem to narrate his ordeal.

According to adomonline.com, the young man owns a delivery service, and decided to run away with a phone he was supposed to have to deliver to a client, on the orders of his friend.

"He confessed to having sold the phone to pay off debt he incurred during his police case for a series of unrelated theft incidents.

"He stated that he cut off ties with his friend and the client, after which he relocated from Kumasi to Accra to start afresh.

"However, he received a message in his dream that he had just a month to live on earth, and since then, his life has never been the same," the news website reports Kofi to have said.

He lamented that he has been making efforts to reach out to the victim of his theft and the friend in question to allow him to pay back for the mobile phone he stole, but they are both bent on taking revenge on him the spiritual way.

He said he is now having sleepless nights and has almost run mad as a result of the spiritual attacks.