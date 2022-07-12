RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Racism: Outrage as black African passengers assaulted at Tunis airport

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Tunisian authorities have assaulted a number of black African passengers at the capital's Tunis-Carthage airport, amid chaos caused by flight delay.

Tunisian officials beating black passengers
Tunisian officials beating black passengers

The Tunis-Carthage international airport reports stated has been experiencing a number of cancelled flights and delays, leaving passengers stranded at the airport.

Recommended articles

Videos circulating online on social media showed Tunisian authorities attacking and assaulting Senegalese travellers with batons in the airport, prompting an outcry from activists and Twitter users, who decried the racism the passengers were being subjected to.

The brutal footage shows baton-wielding police savagely attacking the air passengers who fall to the floor in agony.

Taking to Twitter, netizen @YussufMwinji shared a video of how a riot erupted when black Africans protested against the racist decisions by the airline.

He said "when black Africans protested, they were beaten and charged with threatening the police."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Public toilet closed as gods demand 5 humans as sacrifice before it's opened

32-seater Ampabame No-1 toilet facility

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect

First-year student of Asesewa SHS returning from nightclub dies in accident

Motorcycle accident