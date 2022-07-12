The Tunis-Carthage international airport reports stated has been experiencing a number of cancelled flights and delays, leaving passengers stranded at the airport.
Racism: Outrage as black African passengers assaulted at Tunis airport
Tunisian authorities have assaulted a number of black African passengers at the capital's Tunis-Carthage airport, amid chaos caused by flight delay.
Videos circulating online on social media showed Tunisian authorities attacking and assaulting Senegalese travellers with batons in the airport, prompting an outcry from activists and Twitter users, who decried the racism the passengers were being subjected to.
The brutal footage shows baton-wielding police savagely attacking the air passengers who fall to the floor in agony.
Taking to Twitter, netizen @YussufMwinji shared a video of how a riot erupted when black Africans protested against the racist decisions by the airline.
He said "when black Africans protested, they were beaten and charged with threatening the police."
