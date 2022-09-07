The latest development has been disclosed by a charity group based in the Central African country called DJCEP.
Reconstruction of viral collapsed bridge begins after 'official embarrassment'
Reconstruction work has begun on the bridge that collapsed under officials who were inaugurating it in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
In a tweet, the group shared pictures of construction workers busily demolishing the collapsed bridge to pave way for its reconstruction.
An embarrassing video of the newly-built bridge collapsing under a delegation of officials who were commissioning it has been circulating online and sparking hilarious reactions.
The video shows the officials standing on the bridge in readiness to unveil it, while a woman who was part of the delegation holds a pair of scissors to cut the red ribbon tied to either side of the bridge’s rails.
Interestingly, as if the red ribbon was holding the entire bridge hanging in the air, no sooner did the woman cut it than the entire structure caved in, leaving everybody desperately scrambling to get hold of anything to avoid falling into the ditch underneath the bridge.
Soldiers believed to be guarding the officials are seen in the video helping to rescue them, while bystanders scream.
It is believed that the collapsed bridge was constructed by people who lacked adequate expertise and did not use sufficient cement.
The risky incident has been receiving numerous reactions, but another thing that caught the attention of social media users was the fact that some bystanders quickly went to the rescue of only the woman, while everyone was in a frenzy, fighting for survival.
