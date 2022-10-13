This dramatic development happened on Thursday, October 13, 2022, when the accused appeared before the court in the company of his defence lawyers, while draped in the flag of Ghana and holding a walking stick.
‘Remove the Ghana flag and fold it’ – Judge orders Barker-Vormawor and supporters
Justice Mary Maame Akua Yanzu, the judge presiding over the treason felony trial against #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, ordered the activist and his supporters to remove the Ghana flag from their necks and fold it.
According to myjoyonline.com, when the judge entered the courtroom and the case was called, Barker-Vormawor walked from the gallery into the dock with the Ghana flag around his neck.
However, for reasons known to Justice Yanzu only, she ordered that the Cambridge PhD student remove the national symbol from his neck before the proceedings would commence.
“Sir, please step back and remove the Ghana flag and fold it,” she said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.
She then proceeded to order some supporters of the social activists who were present in court to show solidarity with him to remove the Ghana flag too.
Although Barker-Vormawor and his supporters complied with the order, he expressed misgivings after the proceedings.
“Why? Are the courts immune to the Ghana flag?”, he asked in an interview with JoyNews, adding: “It’s never been my understanding that the court system had a problem with the Ghana flag.”
According to him, while the judge’s order took him aback, he would link it to the low patriotism among the Ghanaian populace due to bad governance, economic hardship, and other things that make people not want to be reminded of their nationality.
“Of course, when the whole democracy is so much in shambles and everybody is ashamed to identify because the sense of patriotism is low, markers of patriotism like this obviously make people uncomfortable,” Barker-Vormawor asserted.
Meanwhile, the judge adjourned the case to October 21 to hear an application filed by lawyers for the accused to quash the bill of indictment.
