Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

The problem with ageing

Dr Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar, an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine, says that mitochondria can play a vital role in slowing down ageing.

Dr Sekhar is a senior author on a new study surrounding an anti-ageing supplement that extended the life span of mice by 24 per cent.

Dr Sekhar says that there are two fundamental defects that contribute to ageing. The first is a dysfunction of our bodies’ mitochondrial. The second is an increase in oxidative stress.

This increased stress causes harm to our body’s mitochondrial and even other components of our cells. (via Medical News Today)

The anti-ageing supplement that Dr Sekhar and his colleagues tested helps mitigate these issues by correcting a decrease in glutathione. Glutathione is a natural antioxidant found in cells.

This antioxidant is extremely vital in protecting our bodies from oxidative stress and protection from mercury and other toxic metals.

The levels of glutathione in our bodies decrease as we age. When that happens, our bodies experience more oxidative stress, and our mitochondrial start to function less efficiently.

It can also lead to loss of muscle strength, defects in our metabolism, and more. Each of these issues is considered an important marker of our body’s ageing.

So, as we age, our body becomes less efficient at making the critical resources it needs to survive. When that happens, our body begins to experience side effects that have become common signs of ageing. But what if we could keep our bodies making those resources just as well when we age? That’s the idea behind this new study.

An anti-ageing supplement that can extend human life

Dr Sekhar and his colleagues found that using a supplement called GlyNAC, they were able to increase the life span of mice by correcting their glutathione deficiency.

This also helped reduce oxidate stress and the dysfunction of the critically important mitochondrial.

At its core, GlyNAC is a mixture of glycine, an amino acid, and the medicine N-acetylcysteine (or NAC). When put together the two compounds act as precursors to glutathione.

This allowed the scientists to stabilize the correct levels of glutathione in the mice that they tested. Which, has led them to believe this may be a tangible anti-ageing supplement.

But, there’s still a long way to go. While Dr Sekhar and his team have conducted some limited trials with the anti-ageing supplement. Overall, he said they saw some promising results.

But, there’s still a lot of testing that needs to be done before GlyNAC can properly be petitioned as an answer to slowing ageing in humans.