Residents cry as thieves steal big ECG transformer, remove vital parts (video)

According to a report by UTV Ghana, the thieves, after removing the transformer at night, had time to sit down at the scene, disassemble it before making away with the copper cables and other valuable parts.
Thieves have stolen an electricity transformer at Asafo, a community in Sefwi Wiawso municipality of the Western North Region, leading to a cut in power supply to the area and its environs.
The assemblyman for the area expressed fury at the development, lamenting how it has plunged the entire community and others who depend on the stolen transformer for electricity into darkness.
He indicated that efforts were underway to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.
In April, a 32-year-old cable thief was hospitalized after being electrocuted and severely burned from head to toe.
The young man, identified as Eric Kofi Quaye, reportedly attempted to steal a cable at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region when luck eluded him.
The BSP in question is specifically located along the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao. It has two sections managed by ECG on one hand and GRIDCO on the other.
The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, confirmed the incident to Daily Guide Online.
According to him, it happened at about 5:20 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
He added that preliminary assessment indicated that the suspect tampered with the incomer cable with the aim of cutting it, but he got electrocuted.
The attempted cable theft resulted in power cuts to Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo, and Ave Towns, all of whom depend on supply from the BSP.
It took hours of repair work to restore power to the affected areas.
The incident had been reported to the Aflao, but due to the condition of the suspect, he was sent to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment.
