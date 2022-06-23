Residents cry as thieves steal big ECG transformer, remove vital parts (video)

The assemblyman for the area expressed fury at the development, lamenting how it has plunged the entire community and others who depend on the stolen transformer for electricity into darkness.

He indicated that efforts were underway to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

In April, a 32-year-old cable thief was hospitalized after being electrocuted and severely burned from head to toe.

The young man, identified as Eric Kofi Quaye, reportedly attempted to steal a cable at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region when luck eluded him.

The BSP in question is specifically located along the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao. It has two sections managed by ECG on one hand and GRIDCO on the other.

The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, confirmed the incident to Daily Guide Online.

According to him, it happened at about 5:20 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He added that preliminary assessment indicated that the suspect tampered with the incomer cable with the aim of cutting it, but he got electrocuted.

The attempted cable theft resulted in power cuts to Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo, and Ave Towns, all of whom depend on supply from the BSP.

It took hours of repair work to restore power to the affected areas.